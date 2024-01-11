Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

Shares of FNCH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.42. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

