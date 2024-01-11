First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

IFV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 42,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,581. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $196.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

