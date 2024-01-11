First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 247.4% in December

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1,198.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $162,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,398. The stock has a market cap of $405.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0897 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

