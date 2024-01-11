First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.53

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and traded as low as $37.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 56,155 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
