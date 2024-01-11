First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.53

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and traded as low as $37.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 56,155 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

