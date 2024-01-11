First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Down 73.7% in December

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 291,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTGS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,669. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $27.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

