First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,521. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
