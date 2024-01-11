First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,521. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

