First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. 40,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,720. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4904 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 957,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after buying an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

