First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. 40,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,720. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4904 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
