First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FTXO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 90,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,848. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $29.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
