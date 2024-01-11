First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 90,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,848. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $29.62.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 718.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.