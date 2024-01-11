First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the December 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL remained flat at $46.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 124,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.