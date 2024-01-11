First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a growth of 236.2% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 944,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,010. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.