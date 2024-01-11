Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MHCUF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0492 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

