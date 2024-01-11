FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.78

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $19.50. FONAR shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 15,603 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FONR shares. TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FONAR by 38,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FONAR by 15.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 300.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

