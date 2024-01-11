Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.14. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 33,966 shares trading hands.

Foraco International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$214.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of C$127.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.7810219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

