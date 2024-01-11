Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
