Freeway Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $609,067.62 (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Freeway Token has a market capitalization of $609,067.62 and $472.54 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freeway Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,775,222,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freeway Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Freeway Token (FWT) is a utility token for the expanding Freeway universe. Earn extra rewards on Freeway products by holding FWT on the Freeway platform. Users can also stake FWT to earn even more rewards.”

