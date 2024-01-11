FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 792.9% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

NYSE FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 602,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

