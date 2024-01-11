Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fuchs Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of FUPBY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Fuchs has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $11.30.
Fuchs Company Profile
