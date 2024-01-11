Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fuchs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FUPBY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Fuchs has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $11.30.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Fuchs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.