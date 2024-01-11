Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 1,452,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,728,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

YMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 480,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

