Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Shares of GLPEY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 27.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

