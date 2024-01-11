Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Shares Down 0.8%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $122.30 and last traded at $126.23. 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.58.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

