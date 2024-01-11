GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 231,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GCC Price Performance
Shares of GCWOF remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Thursday. GCC has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.
About GCC
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCC
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.