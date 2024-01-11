GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 45.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

