Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 101375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

GXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$167.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.63.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1649746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

