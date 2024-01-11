Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Update

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Gecina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $120.16 on Thursday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $115.27 and a 52-week high of $125.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.

