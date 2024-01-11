Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.09

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $20.25. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 26,038 shares changing hands.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

