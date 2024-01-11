Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Gem Diamonds Price Performance
Shares of GMDMF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gem Diamonds
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.