Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of GMDMF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds.

