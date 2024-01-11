General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Shares Up 20.4%

Shares of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) shot up 20.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 43,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 9,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

