GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Down 76.5% in December

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 49.3 %

GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.