GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Trading 1.4% Higher

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 82,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 201,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.87.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

