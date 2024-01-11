Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOODO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

