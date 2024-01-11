Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
NASDAQ:LANDM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 8,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.