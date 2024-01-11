Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:LANDM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 8,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

