Gladstone Land Co. (LANDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.39. 6,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

