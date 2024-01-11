Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 5,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 13,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $44.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Company Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

