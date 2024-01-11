GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 214,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 437,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GoldMining from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.10.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoldMining Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoldMining by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of GoldMining by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoldMining by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

