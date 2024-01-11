Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Grand City Properties Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

(Get Free Report)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.