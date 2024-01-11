Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.50

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 56280367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

