Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 15th total of 1,578,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:GBTC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,350,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,874,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $43.50.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile
