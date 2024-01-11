Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 15th total of 1,578,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:GBTC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,350,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,874,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

