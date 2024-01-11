Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.77

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $13.89. Groupon shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 418,138 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Groupon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GRPN

Groupon Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 24,803 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $235,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,902,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,572,458. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.