Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 244,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 102,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.63. 1,208,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.