Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,075 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $111.23.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

