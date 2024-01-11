Haleon (LON:HLN) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338.45 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 338.45 ($4.31). 7,965,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 8,511,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.20 ($4.27).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.59) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.57) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 367 ($4.68) to GBX 391 ($4.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Haleon Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Haleon

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.04. The company has a market capitalization of £30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,593.85.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh (Vindi) Banga purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £516,800 ($658,763.54). Corporate insiders own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

