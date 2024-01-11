Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 6,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.