Head-To-Head Contrast: Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) versus Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hays and Davide Campari-Milano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hays alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $9.13 billion 0.23 $166.60 million N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano $2.84 billion 6.43 $350.85 million N/A N/A

Davide Campari-Milano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hays.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Davide Campari-Milano 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hays and Davide Campari-Milano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Davide Campari-Milano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Davide Campari-Milano is more favorable than Hays.

Volatility and Risk

Hays has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats Hays on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.