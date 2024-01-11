Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidelberg Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

HDELY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 24,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,570. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

