HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.51 Million

HI (HI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $313,866.59 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00018143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,274.15 or 0.99960214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010854 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00231061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00088572 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $331,642.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

