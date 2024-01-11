Hive Market Cap Hits $176.07 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $176.07 million and $6.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

