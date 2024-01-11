Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 407.1% in December

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 407.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 244,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $48.34.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile
