Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 407.1% in December

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 407.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 244,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $48.34.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

