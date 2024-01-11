Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hongli Group Trading Down 2.7 %
HLP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 317,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Hongli Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $8.68.
Hongli Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hongli Group
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.