Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hongli Group Trading Down 2.7 %

HLP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 317,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Hongli Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

