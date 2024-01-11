Horizen Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.36 or 0.00017929 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $121.54 million and $20.60 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00061397 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052424 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,547,175 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

