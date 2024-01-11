Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hysan Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSNY remained flat at $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.06.
About Hysan Development
